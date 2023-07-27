POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Safaa Mohammed, 23, 606 N. 11th St., driving under the influence, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 1:31 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:59 p.m., Taylor Avenue, odor investigation. 3:18 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:34 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:24 p.m., Glenwood Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:58 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:47 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:30 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:46 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transferred to medical helicopter.