POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 30 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Craig Droescher, 206 Broadmoor Drive, and David Ten Napel, Le Mars, Iowa.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:48 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:46 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:49 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:58 a.m., Linden Lane, fire assist, assist other agency; 2:12 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:31 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:16 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport; 6:39 p.m., 61st Street and Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, grass fire; Wednesday: 3:06 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, mutual aid; 3:14 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.