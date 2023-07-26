POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Tuesday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:16 a.m. West Phillip Avenue, fire-assist, investigate odor; 10:30 a.m. East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:55 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:23 a.m. West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:36 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:20 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:25 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 4:09 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 4:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 5:09 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:22 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:05 p.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, house fire; 7:55 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:56 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport; Wednesday: 5:39 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.