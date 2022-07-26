POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, July 24: Summer Zephier, 29, 603 E. Highway 50, Apt. 1, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 118 calls.
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:09 McIntosh road, rescue call, no transport; 12:05 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:09 p.m., West Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:42 p.m., Victory Road and Highway 275, intercept, no transport; 2:34 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:12 p.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 5:02 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:37 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:54 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:11 p.m., East Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:11 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:54 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, storm damage; 8:21 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, power line down.
Sunday: 8:52 a.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:24 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue assist, transported to Faith Regional; 6:15 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:12 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:22 p.m., 14th Street, rescue call, fire; 8:05 p.m., First Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional; 8:20 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, fire assist.
Monday: 10:24 a.m., Highway 81 and 838th Road, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:05 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:45 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:54 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:53 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:11 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:14 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 8:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:31 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Tuesday: 4:30 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.