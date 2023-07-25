POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:50 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:32 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., Lakeridge Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5 p.m, Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:35 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:16 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:44 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.