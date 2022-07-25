POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, July 21: Destiny Recinos, 21, 512 Verges Ave., No. 12, committ child abuse intentionally/injury; Friday, July 22, Daniel Randall, 27, 208 W. Pasewalk Ave., Holt County warrant; Michael Thibodeau, 53, 618 W. Walnut, theft by shoplifting; Saturday, July 23: Brandie Leon, 22, 827 South Eighth Street, DUI first offense, no valid registration;
Sunday, July 24: Itzel Sotelo, 27, 314 N. 12th Street, No. 2, Madison County Warrant, assault, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce); Nicole Carnes, 33, 11121 Ivy St. Apt. A, Stanton, possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, second open container.