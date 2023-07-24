POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 12: David Timms, 62, Columbus, driving under the influence, refusal of a test, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Glenn Sims, 37, 601 Verges Ave., Apt. 5, driving under the influence, open alcohol container, possession of marijuana, obstructing government operations. Nicholas Johnson, 43, Osmond, driving under the influence, disobeying a traffic control device. Isaac Hysell, 21, Madison, possession of marijuana — fourth offense.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 125 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:09 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:30 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:18 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:49 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:06 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:29 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:39 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:21 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:22 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:57 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:03 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.