POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Isabel Castro-Perez, 18, 601 S. 1st St. #1, leaving accident, reckless driving and no operator’s license. Brian Anderson, 39, 1015 N. Highway 35, child abuse. Taylor Cornelius, 25, 220 W. Norfolk Ave. #4, shoplifting ($0-$500). Brian Lamm, 20, 511 N. Pine St., flight to avoid, reckless driving, no license or proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 11:05 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, accident. 11:14 a.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:13 p.m., South Chestnut Street, odor investigation, fire assist. 5:42 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:55 p.m., Rolling Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 4:23 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, false alarm.