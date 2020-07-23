POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Jennifer Lee, 33, Tilden, driving under suspension.
Wednesday, Haley Nugent, 29 607 S. First St., #4, driving under suspension; no proof insurance.
July 17, Ryadale Murray, 31, 806 S. 12th St., driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 10:49 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:16 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:29 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:08 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, accident, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:15 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.