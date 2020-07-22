POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Terry Vassar, 32, homeless, Dodge County warrant. Cynthia Jerez, 28, 900 S. 16th St., criminal mischief. Paul Sciarappa, 50, Stanton, harassment and violation of protection order. Steven Vargas, 21, 508 W. 7th St., second degree trespassing.
Wednesday: Leobardo Saldana Castaneda, 37, Madison, second child restraint violation. Midori Miller, 24, 834 S. 8th St., possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Xavier Bordeaux, 28, 1007 S. 11th St., possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Karina Dieter, 48, 301 S. 8th St., Madison County warrant and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 7:12 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:51 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:36 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:28 p.m., Janet Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:32 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:39 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:14 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 a.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:16 a.m., Battle Creek, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.