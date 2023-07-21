POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:52 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:46 p.m., 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:58 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:35 p.m., 13th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:40 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:13 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:27 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 11:11 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 5:06 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.