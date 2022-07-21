POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Michael Williamson, 28, 1200 W. 30th Street, DUI (.15+), no operator’s license, Cedar County warrants; Christopher Hutson, 34, 1003 S. First St., Madison County warrant – theft of library materials; Jeffery Howard, 55, 112 W. Braasch Ave. No. 4, Buffalo County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:50 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport; 1:01 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 2:30 p.m. Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, fire assist; 2:38 p.m., 37th Street, rescue call, fire assist; 3:15 p.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, rural fire; 4:18 p.m., 19th St. rescue call, rescue assist; 8:36 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; Thursday: 4:38 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.