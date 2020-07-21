POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Rylee Tatum, 23, 805 N. Birch St., Madison County warrant (failure to appear). Alexander Monson, Foley, Minnesota, assault on an officer, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 11:43 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:46 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:42 p.m., 837th Road, fire call. 7:03 p.m., South First Street, fire call, fire alarm activation.
Tuesday: 6:22 a.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:45 a.m., 837th Road, fire call, rekindle.