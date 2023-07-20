POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:27 a.m., Seventh Street and Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 10:17 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:38 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:46 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:37 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport; 12:04 p.m., Washington Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:23 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:47 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport; Thursday: 5:35 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.