POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday: Seth Gatewood, 28, Decatur, Burt County warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Kevin Boisvert, 39, 2616 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 313, criminal mischief ($0-$500).

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 10:14 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:50 p.m., Braasch Avenue, garage fire.

Wednesday: 2:59 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:24 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

