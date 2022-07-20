POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Seth Gatewood, 28, Decatur, Burt County warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Kevin Boisvert, 39, 2616 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 313, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:14 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:50 p.m., Braasch Avenue, garage fire.
Wednesday: 2:59 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:24 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.