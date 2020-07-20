POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Sara Sohl, 38, 207 S. Pine St., failure to appear. Jesse Prather, 32, 213 N. 10th St., two Madison County warrants (third-degree assault, theft). Hailey Steece, 23, Fairbury, shoplifiting. Kasie Scott, 24, 727 S. 12th St., shoplifting.
Saturday: Rashid Perry, 20, 303 S. 10th St., disturbing the peace.
Sunday: Dana Webb, 33, 1220 Verges Ave., No. C,, possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Kortje, 36, 511 Verges Ave., No. 3B, second-degree trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 97 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 11:25 a.m., Isabelle Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:42 p.m., Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:44 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:49 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:51 p.m., Georgia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:16 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 3:28 a.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:14 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith regional. 10:09 a.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, no transport. 11:51 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:44 p.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:32 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:59 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 2:47 a.m., West Grove Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:02 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.