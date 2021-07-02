POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: David Clements, 60, 216 W. Monroe Ave., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Thursday: Francisco Chitic-Zacarias, 27, 1201 S. 13th St., No. 210, third-degree domestic assault, child abuse.
Friday: Traevon Osafo, 22, Lincoln, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:10 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:50 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:45 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport.
12:29 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, dumpster fire. 5:21 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.