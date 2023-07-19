POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Iris Sotelo, 21, 304 N. 12th St., Apt. 2, third-degree assault.
Police calls
On Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:43 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, no transport. 11:03 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:26 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:41 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:02 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:18 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.