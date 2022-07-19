POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Brent Janzen, 26, 1212 Elm Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:44 a.m., Eighth Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:13 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:36 p.m., Riverside Boulevard and Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:32 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:13 p.m., Highway 32 and 560th Avenue, drone assist.
Tuesday: 1:06 a.m., Clark Street, fire assist. 3:54 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:18 a.m., Riverfront Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.