POLICE DIVISION
Arrests/Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 17: Sonia Centeno, 32, 805 S. Ninth St., Stanton County Warrant, possession K2 infraction, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration.
July 18: Cruz Jose Martinez-Lopez, 24, 323 Forest Drive, possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 11-15 mph, no operators license.
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:58 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:54 a.m., 835 Road and Highway 81, fire; 8:22 a.m., College View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:01 a.m., South 18th St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:15 a.m. Nucor Road, rescue call, hazardous materials leak; 10:52 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, no transport; 11:20 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:30 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, fire-assist, public service; 1:37 p.m. Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:45 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 3:20 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Tuesday: 5:50 a.m., Second Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.