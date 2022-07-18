POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Benjamin Blum, 40, 310 N. 11th St., Madison County warrants for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting. Josue Garcia, 27, 603 S. 18th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container, no operator’s license. Skyler Rodekohr, 27, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, No. 122, possession of methamphetamine, Madison County warrant for felony domestic assault. Sarah Daily, 40, homeless, second-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing. Jeremy Dewitt, 43, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, possession of modafinil, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision May 18 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles owned by Cassandra Thomson, Lynch, and Blaire Hochstein, 607 S. 14th St. A collision May 19 on West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Mark Stortvedt, 1610 W. Norfolk Ave., and Joanne Reed, Pierce. A collision May 22 on South 11th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Kaden Bear, 1006 W. Norfolk Ave.
A collision with a deer May 23 in the 900 block of East Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Andrea Hankins, Carroll.
A hit-and-run accident May 24 in the 200 block of Bluff Avenue damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Ogilbert De La Cruz Sanchez, 801 S. Third St. A collision May 26 in the 1200 block of West Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Marissa Horst, 406 N. 28th St., and Carmen Wolfe, 1327 Verges Ave.
A collision May 27 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Aiden Hader, 109 N. 10th St., and Jeffrie Mesteth, 1112 W. Pasewalk Ave.
A hit-and-run accident May 28 on North 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Juan Sanchez, 1006 Logan St. A hit-and-run accident May 29 on South 16th Street damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Nicole Sewell, Leavenworth, Kansas. A collision May 30 with a light pole in the 900 block of East Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Jeffery Cobb, 1206 Sunnydell Lane.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 107 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:39 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:27 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:43 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 12:41 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:38 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, fire. 2:27 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, gas odor. 7:20 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:21 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 7:54 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:55 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:55 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:03 p.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:20 p.m., Kelland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:25 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.