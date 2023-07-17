POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Colby Logue, 37, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., Madison County warrant.
Sunday: Marlene Villalobos, 39, homeless, false reporting, driving under suspension.
Monday: Joe Borrett, 21, 803 Volkman Drive, driving under the influence. Arlin Mesteth, 50, homeless, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 118 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:15 a.m., 45th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:15 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:16 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:53 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 5:41 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 a.m., 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.