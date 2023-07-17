POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Saturday: Colby Logue, 37, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., Madison County warrant.

Sunday: Marlene Villalobos, 39, homeless, false reporting, driving under suspension.

Monday: Joe Borrett, 21, 803 Volkman Drive, driving under the influence. Arlin Mesteth, 50, homeless, Madison County warrant.

Police calls

From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 118 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Saturday: 8:15 a.m., 45th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:15 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:16 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:53 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Sunday: 5:41 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 a.m., 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Tags

In other news