POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Johnny Max, 65, 301 S. Eighth St., Madison County warrant. Christopher Milton, 24, homeless, Madison County and Lancaster County warrants, possession of marijuana, false reporting.
Friday: Chase Divan, 24, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., two Buffalo County warrants.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 6:43 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:29 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:25 p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:36 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.