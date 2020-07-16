POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 8:31 a.m., Golfview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:42 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:31 p.m., Grandview Drive, fire call. 4:49 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:09 p.m., rescue call, Indiana Avenue, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:05 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:36 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:11 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.