POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday: Sarah Daily, 40, 83619 554th Ave., driving under the influence.

Friday: Michael Thibodeau, 63, 618 W. Walnut Ave., consuming alcohol on a public street. Tyler Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., protection order violation.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 5:07 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:44 p.m., Skyline Drive, faulty smoke detector.

Friday: 1:14 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

