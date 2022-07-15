POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Sarah Daily, 40, 83619 554th Ave., driving under the influence.
Friday: Michael Thibodeau, 63, 618 W. Walnut Ave., consuming alcohol on a public street. Tyler Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 5:07 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:44 p.m., Skyline Drive, faulty smoke detector.
Friday: 1:14 a.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.