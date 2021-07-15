POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Daniel Bush, 31, homeless, Madison County warrant. Josue Larios-Ramos, 22, 609 S. 18th St., No. 10, Madison County warrant. Isaac Hysell, 20, Madison, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration.
Accidents
A collision July 4 damaged vehicles driven by Miranda Wenzl, 1404 Longhorn Drive, and Rosa Salmeron, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 69.
A collision July 7 in the 100 block of North 25th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Sierra Langan, 115 N. 25th St., No. 6, and a parked vehicle owned by Haley Swoboda (not present), 115 N. 25th St., No. 5.
A collision July 7 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Donald Pfeifer, Humphrey, and Ryan Jacobi, Ames.
A collision July 8 on South 13th Streetdamaged a vehicle owned by James Wellman, 2304 N. Eastwood St., No. 9A, and a bicycle owned by Kent Bennett, homeless.
A collision July 9 on the 100 block of South Victory Road damaged vehicles owned by David North, Winside, and Richard Jaimen, 307 S. Ninth St.
A collision July 10 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Allyssa Gragg, 813 Wood St., and Austin Dohmen, 402 E. Monroe Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:18 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:39 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:57 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:08 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 p.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:45 a.m., Michigan Avenue and Cedar Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.