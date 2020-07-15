POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kevin Korte, 59, 406 E. Walnut Ave., urinating in public.
Tuesday: Haley Nugent, 29, 607 S. First St., No. 4, Wayne County warrant (driving under suspension).
Accidents
Tuesday: 1:48 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 4:11 p.m., South Monroe Avenue, rescue call, water rescue, fire assist. 6:53 p.m., North Seventh Street, fire call. 7:21 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:49 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:49 a.m., Volkman Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:43 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.