POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, July 13: Gregory Schwager, 54, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 6, DUI second offense (+.08), following too closely.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:31 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:12 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 12:36 p.m., El Dorado Road, carbon monoxide detector, false alarm; 2:10 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:14 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, alarm activation, false alarm; 3:34 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:36 p.m. North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 5:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:31 p.m., South Third Street, fire call, smoke from chimney; 10:02 p.m. Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, injury accident, no transport.