POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Devin Delgado, 25, 1011 N. Eighth St., third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment.
Accidents
A collision June 21 in the 800 block of East Bluff Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Darla Hintz, 915 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 38, and a parked trailer owned by Walker Foundations, Columbus.
A collision June 28 damaged a vehicle owned by Justin Zohner, 83525 550th Ave., and a parked vehicle owned by General Service Administration, 2601 Lakeridge Drive.
A collision June 29 with a building in the 1300 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Lynne Seagren, Wausa.
A collision July 1 in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Erich Buckendahl-Droescher, 922 Syracuse Ave., No. 11, and a parked vehicle owned by Amanda Thomas (not present), 211 S. Boxelder St.
A collision July 2 in the 300 block of West Prospect Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Krystal Sharp, Stanton, and Gustavo Mendoza (not present), 3305 S. Grandview Road.
A collision July 3 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Hannah Fowler, 1709 McDonald Drive, and Leah Fineran, 1209 Fieldcrest Drive.
A collision July 3 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Zachary Tabor, Orchard, and Barbara Veirgutz, 410 W. Grove Ave.
A collision July 3 on South 18th Street damaged vehicles driven by Colton Dittman, 806 S. 16th St., No. 3, and Chelsey Hernandez, 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 17.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 12 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:25 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:46 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:39 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:27 p.m., Lovely Lane, fire call, smoke smell. 6:02 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:25 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, fire call, code inspection. 9 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:28 p.m., Channel Road, rescue call, no transport.