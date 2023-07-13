POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 27 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Sarah Bullock, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 22, and Karla Miranda, 209 S. Boxelder St.
A collision June 27 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Nevaeh Jones, 2105 W. Madison Ave., and Pamela Walton, 3412 Fox Ridge Ave.
A hit-and-run accident June 28 in the 1200 block of Koenigstein Avenue damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Justin Stephens, 1206 Koenigstein Ave.
A collision June 28 on South 25th Street damaged vehicles owned by Carlos Pineda, 2910 Mach 1 Drive, and Kimberly Gradberg, 1110 Angus Drive.
A collision June 29 with a barricade on Riverside Boulevard damaged a vehicle driven by Leroy Hart, 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 18.
A hit-and-run accident June 29 in a parking lot in the 1100 block of South 13th Street damaged an unknown vehicle and a building.
A collision June 29 in the 100 block of West Norfolk Avenue involved a vehicle owned by Tessa Kreikemeier, Fremont, and a bicyclist, Craig Zautke, 711 S. Fourth St. Bicycles are not allowed where the collision occurred.
A collision June 30 on South 25th Street damaged vehicles owned by Debra Samuels, Bancroft, and Terry Frampton, 2600 Westside Plaza Drive, Apt. 22.
A collision July 1 on Campus Drive damaged vehicles owned by Samantha Flood, Pierce, and Lucinda Bauer, 1901 Syracuse Ave.
A collision July 3 with a sign and a retaining wall in the 200 block of North 16th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Terry Bynog, 715 S. Fourth St., Apt. 1, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
A collision July 3 on Ninth Street damaged vehicles owned by Ashley Pospisil, 1300 Amberwood Drive, Apt. 2, and Kirk Nelson, Plainview.
A collision July 5 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by McKenna Roelle, Creston, and Andrea Miller, 3209 S. Birch St.
A collision July 6 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Schuyler Froehlich, 603 Pierce St., and Jesse Burke, 308 Aspen Drive.
Police calls
On Wednesday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:05 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:13 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, no transport. 2:48 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:51 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:38 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:38 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.