POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 11, Shaye Fischer, 18, 84009 Hwy 57, Stanton, possession of less an an ounce of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol; Angel Rodiguez, 18, 222 Jefferson Avenue, minor in use of nicotine product.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 6:51 a.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport; 8:40 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:45 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:51 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 12:09 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:47 p.m. East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:15 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:23 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:49 p.m., West Benjamine Avenue, rescue call for mutual aid; 11:07 p.m., South Victory Road, carbon monoxide alarm, false alarm; Wednesday, 6:21 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.