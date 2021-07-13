POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 12:03 p.m., North Boxelder Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:42 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:33 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:46 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 a.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.