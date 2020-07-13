POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dana Webb, 32, 1220 Verges Ave., No. C4. William Hammock, 31, 1401 S. Third St., disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 144 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 12:15 p.m., Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:42 p.m., Omaha Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Sunday: 1:36 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, tranpsorted to Faith Regional. 1:42 a.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:40 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:46 p.m., Angus Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:07 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:21 p.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:13 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, no transport. 10:39 p.m., Sunrise Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:10 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:15 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:28 a.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:40 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.