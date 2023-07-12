POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A crash June 13 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged a motorcycle owned by Austin Brady, 710 S. 11th St.
A collision June 14 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Luann Svenson, 402 Woodcrest Place, Unit B, and Christopher Thies, Winside.
A collision June 14 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Brentyn Rampone, Pierce, and Arlene Wells, 104 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 8.
A collision June 15 on West Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Katrina Otto, 801 S. Fifth St., and Sidney Hoferer, 1403 Lakewood Drive, Apt. G8.
A collision June 16 in a parking lot in the 2600 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gage Wendte, 500 N. 28th St., and Megan Allison, 1001 S. Second St.
A hit-and-run accident June 16 in a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Pasewalk Avenue damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Carrie Nordhues, Randolph.
A collision June 16 on South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Vanessa Centeno, 512 Verges Ave., Apt. 9, and Joan Vanegmond, 1409 S. Second St.
A collision June 17 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Troy Fortsch, Merrill, Iowa, and Madisen Greisen, 511 Verges Ave., Apt. 3A.
Police calls
On Tuesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:55 a.m., South 49th Street, standby. 8:48 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:22 a.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:18 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:09 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:28 p.m., South 17th Street, fire alarm activation. 2:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:03 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:13 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:04 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:30 a.m., Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 a.m., North Pine Street, downed power line. 6:38 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.