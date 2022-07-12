POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Savannah Koepke, 19, 904 Wildwood St., tobacco possession under 21 years old.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:22 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 10:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:35 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:29 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:02 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:24 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:38 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:29 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:50 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:38 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.