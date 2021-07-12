POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Gerardo Espinoza, 23, Columbus, driving under suspension.
Friday: Jessie Nielsen, 77, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 301, shoplifting, false reporting. Shelly Wright, 59, Bloomfield, shoplifting.
Saturday: Jonathan Randall, 35, 415 W. Omaha Ave., driving during revocation.
Sunday: Tylena Stahly, 25, 1600 Hillview Drive, No. 7, Buffalo County warrant, leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation. Amber Redwing, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, open alcohol container. Jordan McIntosh, 32, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:48 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:24 p.m., Elm Avenue and Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 8:03 p.m., Eighth Street and Pasewalk Avenue, fire. 10:16 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:36 a.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, no transport. 6:10 a.m., East Coolidge Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:13 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:04 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:16 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:43 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:54 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:39 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:37 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.