POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 26: William Anson, 37, Orchard, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), driving under suspension. Chelsea Carman, 28, Oakdale, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500).
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:36 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:52 a.m., Sunrise Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:08 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 a.m., Sixth Street, hazardous materials response. 11:51 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:13 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:27 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:06 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:02 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:25 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:02 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:23 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.