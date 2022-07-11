POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
July 10, Alexander Hannappel, 23, 1638 Hackberry Drive, three Lancaster County warrants; July 9, Connor Flood, 31, Norfolk, second-degree trespassing; July 8, Dino Alai, 28, 1106 W. Nebraska Avenue, driving during revocation; July 8, Angel Ibarez, 28, 1300 Impala Drive, Apt. B, carrying a concealed weapon – first offense, no valid registration, no valid operators license, California warrant for possession of a loaded firearm while on probation, California warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person;
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Friday and 12 a.m. and midnight Sunday, police responded to 73 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:49 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:59 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:59 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:06 p.m., Werner Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:50 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:22 a.m., Andy’s Lake Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:25 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:38 a.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:58 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:19 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:15 p.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:29 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:19 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, fire. 4:34 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, car fire. 5:01 p.m., South Highway 81 and Airport Road, car fire. 6:16 p.m., South 13th Street, car fire. 8:29 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:17 a.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.