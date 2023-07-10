POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Ramon Horne, 32, 208 Maple Ave., two Madison County warrants, possession of marijuana. Racyn Gonzalez, 28, Niobrara, two Madison County warrants. Revel Koehler, 30, 916 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 10, driving under suspension.
Police calls
From Friday through Sunday, police responded to 101 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 10:20 a.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:15 p.m., Center Drive, fire. 5:29 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 p.m., Old Hadar Road, fire. 6:14 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:53 p.m., Logan Street, fire. 11:12 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:16 a.m., Union Creek Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.