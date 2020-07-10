POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision June 9 on South Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by William McNutt, Stanton, and Kathleen Aulner, 511 S. Fourth St., No. A.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 1:47 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:13 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services, 2:50 p.m., Taylor Avenue, false alarm. 6:11 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported Faith Regional. 11:41 p.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:58 a.m., Johnathan Circle, rescue call, no transport. 4:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire call.