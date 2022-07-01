POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Kel’Tanesha Monroe, 26, 408 Broadmoor Drive, Madison County warrant for driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:19 a.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:29 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:02 p.m., North Ninth Street, tree limb on wire. 4:20 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:27 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:34 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 12:22 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.