POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
June 18: Silverio Zetino-Jimon, 31, 309 N. Pine St., driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Thursday: Jeffery Olsufka Jr., 36, Wayne, Sarpy County warrant, driving under suspension, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Julio Mora-Vasquez, 20, Madison, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision June 14 on South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Garth Ferris, 221 Jackson Ave., and Jessica Hassett, Madison.
A collision June 15 on Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Emily Drevecky, 1616 Koenigstein Ave., and Jennifer Michaels, Stanton.
A collision June 17 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Lindsey Lauer, Pierce, and Michelle Seagren, Wausa.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:40 a.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:49 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:08 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:17 p.m., South Third Street, downed power line. 6:21 p.m., North 30th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 6:19 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.