POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Danica Loseke, 39, New Mexico, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, South Dakota warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 6:43 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:27 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:11 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:04 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:20 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to LifeNet. 7:10 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.