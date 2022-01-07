POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 25: Marlin Smith, 20, 1009 S. Fourth St., Apt. A, third-degree assault. Tarron Nelson, 21, third-degree assault.
Thursday: Dillon Perry, 33, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, no valid registration.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:02 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:09 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:13 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, smoke detected. 4:59 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:54 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:17 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, gas leak. 8:09 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:05 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:51 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 1:06 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:07 a.m., Sunrise Drive, sprinkler activation.