POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 25 calls.
Accidents
A collison Dec. 17 on Bel Air Road damaged vehicles owned by Darrin Daly, 1116 Longhorn Drive, and Jerry Cover, 1200 Kansas St.
A hit and run accident Dec. 20 on Taylor Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Rosalba Diaz, Madison.
A collison Dec. 22 on North Cottonwood Street damaged vehicles by Ronald Hampton, 402 N. 1st St., and Anthony Anderson, 1809 E. Norfolk Ave.
A collison Dec. 24 in the Riverside parking lot damaged a vehicle owned by Veronica Zepeda, 916 S. 15th St.
A collison Dec. 26 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Gary Vokner, Center, and Kaitlyn Walton, Randolph.
A collision Dec. 27 on Taylor Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Eriq Gildea, 202 W. Braasch Ave.
A collison Dec. 28 on South Ninth Street damaged vehicles driven by Efton Jones, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave. No. 10, and Shania Redowl, Niobrara.
A collison Dec. 28 on Parker Circle damaged vehicles driven by Aaron Boone, Madison, and Maria Rojas Sotelo, 908 S. 13th Place.
A collison Dec. 29 on South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Theodora Buffalo Chief, 609 E. Prospect Ave., and Dakota Allen, 405 Elm Ave.
A collison Dec. 30 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles owned by Michelle Stammer, Randolph, and Robert Finkral, 1308 N. 61st St.
A collison Dec. 31 on Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gavin Ferris, Pierce, and Jennifer Dewalt, 302 S. 13th St.
A collison Dec. 31 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jaxson Kant, 1906 N. 26th St., and Suzanne Johnson, 84761 556 Ave.
A collison Dec. 31 on Highway 275 damaged a vehicle driven by Megan Lutt, Battle Creek.
A collison Jan. 3 at a driveway on Second Street damaged vehicles driven by Toby Wolff, 1003 S. 3rd St., and Connie Gibson, Bellwood.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:10 a.m., East Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 12:25 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transfer. 1:00 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:24 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:35 p.m., South 13th Street, fire call, car on fire. 2:54 p.m., First Street and Sherwood Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:55 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:36 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:11 a.m., Andy’s Lake Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:10 a.m., Ridgeway Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.