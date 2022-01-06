POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 6:56 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:04 a.m., East Monroe Avenue, debris fire. 8:45 a.m., North 13th Street, smoke in building. 9:20 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:40 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:43 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1 p.m., Janet Lane, public assistance. 3:09 p.m., Elm Avenue, dumpster fire. 4:31 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:21 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.