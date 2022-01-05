POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jacob Grim, 29, 415 Indiana Ave., driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 21 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles owned by Diane Zerbe, 1300 Galeta Ave., Unit A, and Casandra Moreno, 1213 W. Madison Ave.
A collision Dec. 21 in the 1700 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ana Ramirez-Degazce, 803 S. First St., and Jordan Reed, West Des Moines, Iowa.
A collision Dec. 21 in the 100 block of East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Connie Hintz, 1004 Jonathan Circle, and Allan Olander, Winside.
A hit-and-run accident Dec. 22 on an unknown roadway damaged a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Kay Williamson, Page.
A collision Dec. 22 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Annika West, 709 E. Bluff Ave., and Vickie Devall, 802 Westbrook Drive.
A hit-and-run accident Dec. 22 on South Chestnut Street damaged mailboxes in the 900 block of South Chestnut Street.
A collision Dec. 23 at Highway 275 and 37th Street damaged vehicles owned by Larry Dittrich, 3801 W. Benjamin Ave., and Richard Rech, Neligh.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 12:05 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:23 p.m., Rose Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.