POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Curtis Sitzmann, 34, 5404 W. Sherwood Road, driving under the influence — second offense. Jonathan Estrada-Montoya, 34, 1113 S. 1st St., third-degree domestic assault, committing child abuse negligently. Royce Leeds, 34, 810 S. 9th St., assault. Marsean Edwards, 21, 204 S. 10th St., third-degree assault, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:44 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:15 a.m., North Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:43 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:58 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:31 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:39 p.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 p.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:56 p.m., Ridgeview Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:42 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:42 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.