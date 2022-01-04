Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&