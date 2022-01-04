POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Justin Reagan, 43, 1701 W. Norfolk Ave., Madison County warrant, Buffalo County warrant.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 20 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged a utility pole and a vehicle driven by Rolando Pablo, 911 S. Fifth St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:05 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:44 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:40 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:29 p.m., West Park Avenue, smoke smell. 11:47 p.m., Lakewalk Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:30 a.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.