POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 16: Kaylee Langley, 25, Omaha, driving under the influence.
Friday: Ivan Capetillo, 22, 104 W. Pasewalk Ave., driving under the influence — second offense, driving during revocation, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, open alcohol container, stop sign violation.
Monday: Edgar Mora, 40, 309 Blaine St., driving during revocation, no proof of insurance.
Accidents
A collision Jan. 5 on West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Diamond Schulz, 123 Morningside Drive, and Myron Scranton, 55009 840th Road.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 95 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 9:34 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, public service. 9:42 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:11 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., Riverfront Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:19 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:57 p.m., Fieldcrest Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:09 a.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.